Healthy Living With TAU: Naturopath's Favourite Choice - To put an end to constipation

CLEANSMORE from Renew Life is an entirely natural formula that helps relieve occasional constipation by supporting colon functions.
Constipation is the result of infrequent stools or difficulty in bowel movements, which can cause gas, bloating, hemorrhoids and fatigue. Natural health care professionals believe that the gut is the very root of good health.
Therefore, having a bowel movement two to three times daily is very beneficial to the whole body.
TO RESTORE NORMAL FUNCTION
CleanseMore stimulates the colon in order to improve elimination without the use of drastic laxatives. You can combine CleanseMore with other cleanses to help increase daily bowel movements.
HOW IT WORKS
CleanseMore improves elimination through two different mechanisms. The first is hydration of the colon. The magnesium hydroxide brings water in the colon, which hydrates and allows stools that are not hard and dry to flow more freely. Second is the peristalsis which are waves of voluntary contractions within the intestinal wall. The peristaltic herbs in CleanseMore like Cape Aloe leaf, rhubarb and triphala, help restore optimal bowel movement.
SOOTHING INFLAMMATION
CleanseMore also has slippery elm bark and marshmallow root which are two natural ingredients which have a soothing effect on irritated and inflamed intestines.
MY FAVOURITE INGREDIENT
My favourite ingredient in CleanseMore is Triphala. It consists of three fruits: Terminalia bellirica, Terminalia chebula, Phyllanthus emblica, which is an Ayurvedic herbal formula which is used as a gentle colon cleanse, which regulates the intestinal tract. A gut that has a good bowel transit can efficiently help rid the digestive system of toxins and helps improve both assimilation and elimination of foods.
This is my favourite cleanse to end constipation as it contains no drastic laxatives like cascara sagrada or senna.
Ref: www.renewlife.ca
By Angela Barbara, N.D.
Consultant naturopath Tau Laval - 450-978-5533
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
