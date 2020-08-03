Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH'S FAVORITE PRODUCT - Via Zen Stress and Sleep

Are you having a poor quality of sleep? Are you feeling low on energy?
Have you ever heard that to sleep well, you must "prepare your sleep during the day"? The concept "stressed by day, insomniac by night" makes sense when you think about it.
The reasoning is simple! You cannot easily relax and ease your sleep at night if, during the day, you drink too much coffee and you run constantly to fulfill all your obligations and responsibilities.
You have to change your lifestyle during the day: drink less coffee, eat nutritious foods at regular times, exercise moderately… and on top of that, the product that can help you is Via Zen Stress.
Via Zen Stress
This supplement contains 4 ingredients: ashwagandha, valerian, L-theanine and magnesium.
• Ashwagandha is a plant with adaptogenic properties and one of its main qualities is that it helps lower cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone secreted by the adrenals during times of stress. A high level of chronic cortisol can lead to non-restful sleep, because it interferes with the production of melatonin (the sleep hormone). As the role of cortisol is to give us energy, it causes an increase in blood sugar levels, which can even make us gain weight ... especially around the abdomen!
• Valerian acts as a relaxant on the nervous system. The dosage included in Via Zen Stress is moderate but high enough to make you feel calm despite the ups and downs of stress.
• L-Theanine is an amino acid found in plants. This molecule has been studied, among other things, to reduce physical and mental stress. [1].
• Magnesium, last but not least, is effective against stress, relaxes muscles and can make you sleep better without being a sedative. It is one of the main nutrients of the nervous system!
ViaZen Stress and ViaZen Sleep Synergy
For best results, ViaZen Stress taken during the day, coupled with Via Zen Sleep before bedtime, can help you get a good night’s sleep! To find out if these products are suitable for you, do not forget to check with your TAU health consultants or naturopaths if you are taking medication.
