Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH'S FAVORITE PRODUCT - Moringa, a superfood!

Moringa Oleifera is a tropical tree found in India in the southern foothills of the Himalayas. It is often called the "miracle tree" or "tree of life" due to its many health benefits. It is one of the most nutrient-rich plants on Earth. The dried leaves of organic Moringa provide more than 90 different nutrients, 46 antioxidants and 36 compounds with anti-inflammatory properties.
Consuming moringa brings to the body all the benefits from bioavailable vitamins, essential minerals, oils rich in Omega 3,6,9, as well as easily absorbable proteins.
Did you know that:
Dried Moringa leaves have (comparing gram per gram):
- 17x more calcium than milk
- 15 x more potassium than bananas
- 10 x more vitamin A than carrots
- 25 x more iron than spinach
- 9 x more protein than yogurt
As a bonus: Moringa oil also provides chlorogenic acid (CGA) which acts as a fat burner.
Moringa for the skin
The Moringa Tree grows very quickly: three meters in three months. This capacity for rapid growth is explained by zeatin, a plant hormone that induces cell division, thereby increasing growth while delaying cell aging. Zeatin is found in most plants, but it is exceptionally abundant in Moringa leaves.
Zeatin, this powerful antioxidant, slows cell aging of the skin, especially facial cells. A diet rich in zeatin therefore offers the body a natural way to better control premature aging and help us maintain a younger and more radiant appearance.
Moringa oil, thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, as well as its exfoliating properties, is an ideal beauty oil for skin prone to imperfections (acne, excema, psoriasis).
It hydrates and nourishes the driest areas of the body. It can also be used as a massage oil.
Different uses
Internally
- Add 1 tsp. of Moringa powder to a smoothie or a cup of almond or cashew milk with vanilla
- Moringa oil: ½ to 1 tsp. teaspoon per day
Externally
- Moringa oil (cosmetic): Apply to the face and the body.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
