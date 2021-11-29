Healthy living with TAU: NATUROPATH’S FAVOURITE CHOICE - The Peacemaker

Who am I?
I am kind, calm and inhibiting, often seeking balance and insuring a good cerebral rhythm in the brain; I am the neurotransmitter called Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA).
In my practice, I often suggest GABA manufactured by NOW. My patients can’t get enough of it!
GABA is also associated with theta waves which can lead to drowsiness. This neurotransmitter enables you to function physically and mentally on a regular basis. It directly affects your personality and determines how you manage your day-to-day stress.
Furthermore, a lack of GABA can result in feelings of irritation, anxiety, nervousness and overwhelmingness. Other related symptoms are headaches, hypertension, convulsions, autism, bipolar disorder, low libido, palpitations, etc.
It is crucial to understand that GABA has receptors that travels through our Enteric Nervous System (ENS), a mesh-like system of neurons which overlooks the functions of our gastrointestinal system. Keeping your gut healthy is imperative to align your nervous system and its neurotransmitters.
To summarize, GABA is a natural anti-anxiety remedy that is implicated in balancing the parts of your brain, the frontal and parietal lobes, which are responsible for dopamine and acetylcholine production. Moreover, minerals, vitamins and amino acids such as Magnesium, Zinc, B6, Inositol, Glutamine and Taurine are also catalysts that direct our bodies to efficient GABA production, as opposed to the excitatory hormone known as Glutamate.
To find out if this product is right for you, take the time to make an appointment at our Naturopathic clinic found in all our branches.
Ref : Un cerveau à 100% , Dr. Eric Braverman
By Cristina Pietrunti, ND.A
Member of the l’Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec - TAU Langelier – 514-787-0077
