Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH’S FAVOURITE CHOICE - Milk Thistle

Milk thistle has been used for over 2000 years for liver conditions, and in the past 20 years this plant has been researched a lot in the medical world.
It is known as the best plant for liver protection and it has many other health benefits. Its fruit contains many silymarin (an antioxidant flavonoid found in milk thistle) with flavonolignans (natural phenols composed of a part flavonoid and a part lignan) and other flavonoids (organic compounds that occur as pigments in fruit and flowers), all the active principals that give it its medicinal virtues. These ingredients can be extracted optimally with a well-balanced alcohol content.
Hepatoprotectant
The protective effect of silymarin, is a powerful antioxidant, helps to reduce the process of degeneration of liver cells, helps to prevent toxins from penetrating cells and reduce inflammation. Milk thistle helps neutralize and eliminate endogenous toxins (which come from the inside) and exogenous toxins (which come from the outside), and to regenerate the liver cells, hence its name of hepatoprotectant against environmental toxins.
Its use
Milk thistle is frequently used for digestive disorders, bloating, skin problems like eczema and psoriasis. But it is also effective and recommended for liver problems such as acute or chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, jaundice, liver engorgement, intoxication, drug addiction and smoking.
The regenerative action of thistle on liver cells is highly valued in alcoholism, because it helps to reduce or delay the incidence of cirrhosis of the liver.
It is also very useful for hangovers if you take it as prevention! It helps the liver process the toxins, alleviating at the same time the side effects of drinking.
Because the liver has the difficult task of filtering out everything you eat and breathe, on top of alcohol and medication consumption, it is important to take care of it. Although milk thistle has been used for a very long time, it remains nevertheless very essential with our modern living conditions.
However, if you are taking medication, ask your naturopath for advice before using it.
