Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH’S FAVOURITE CHOICE - Ionized Silver – Antiseptic of the XXI century

I am sure you have all noticed at one point in time ‘Ag’ on your periodic tables back in school. Silver! Silver(Ag) has been utilized for contagious diseases and in infection prevention before the 19th Century. They quickly discovered that compounds that contain silver were germicidal.
How does it work? It is generally believed that this metal react with proteins by combining the SH (sulfhydryl) groups, which leads to the inactivation of the proteins. Also, interaction of Ag+ with thiol groups played an essential role in bacterial inactivation. Ag+ has anti-viral, bacterial, parasitic and fungal properties which most infectious conditions can benefit from. Let me take you through the usages and precise effectiveness of this metal.
Topically and internally, I can say by research (proven in vivo and in vitro) and by my personal naturopathic practice that Ag+ has improved many of the following conditions: acne, cuts, open wounds, warts, Herpes Simplex (cold sores), vaginosis (bacterial or yeast ), psoriasis, burns, eye infections, fungal infection, throat infection, skin infections, gingivitis, buccal infections/hygiene, Epstein-Barr Virus, sinusitis, sore throat, colds and flu, Candida Albicans, bronchial infections, etc.
Ag+ has been proven effective against Staphylococcus infections, Streptoccocus pyogenes (gram +), Salmonella Typhi, E . Coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa (gram - )
Monnol’s Ionized silver helps the immune system by supporting its function of protecting us against microbes. It helps wound healing by inhibiting the inflammatory process which in turn reduces the damage to the skin tissues.
Ionic silver (Ag) can be used as a general disinfectant, such as: buccal hygiene, sinus issues, hand sanitizer to avoid spreading of germs, reduce odors - feet and axillas, fruit and vegetable disinfectant and last but not the least, for our furry friends!
It is important to differentiate from a colloidal form of silver. This ionic form of Silver provided to us by Monnol is completely soluble in water, it is immediately active and does not accumulate in one’s organ tissues. It will then be eliminated via your bile and kidneys in just a few hours as opposed to days or months as per the colloidal form.
Speak with a certified naturopath to know more about this product and how you can integrate it in your routine. We are available by appointment for a personalized approach or for quick professional advice at our supplement counter.
Ref: Natural medicines comprehensive database , 2013.
Ref: A mechanistic study of the antibacterial effect of silver ions on Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus
By Cristina Pietrunti, ND.A
Member of the l’Ass. des naturopathes agréés du Qc - TAU Langelier – 514-787-0077
