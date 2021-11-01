Healthy Living With TAU: NATUROPATH’S FAVOURITE CHOICE - Fight flu and cough symptoms with ECHINAFORCE EXTRA STRENGTH HOT DRINK

30 years ago…
During a hot day in the countryside of my French county the Elderberry flowers are gorged and flooding my room with its intoxicating aroma. I come home from elementary school and get ready to do my homework in this sweet and fruity fragrance. Even bees the bees are delighted! Ever since then, I am in love with Elderberry, which, every time delights me with its flowers in my tea, baked goods, syrup and fruit jam.
As a naturopath, I advise the Elderberry flowers as a sudorific, antipyretic, anti-inflammatory, as well as an active diuretic and laxative. It is also good against the flu and facilitates the clearance from bronchial secretions.
The famous Doctor Vogel, walked counties near mine, in Switzerland during my childhood. He cherished, amongst other plants, the now renowned Echinacea with its preventative and curing qualities.
The most effective are the Echinacea Angustifolia and Purpurea. They act in a very complex way on the immune system:
- their alkylamides stimulate the macrophages, our “pacmans” from the primary defense barrier
- certain complex polysaccharides of these majestic flowers multiply the white blood cells and the spleen cells
- their phenolic mix are completely anti-viral
- finally, they contain a healing act by opposing the hydrolysis from the hyaluronic acid in the connective tissue
This scientific combination was very far from the knowledge of the native tribes such as the Comanches, Sioux and Lakotas. They simply experimented empirically by applying it crushed on infected cuts with snake bites or by chewing the stem. Its exploitation grew very fast by the settlers that cultivated it and grew it, thanks to the homeopaths during that time, as the most used plant in the United States during the XIX.
When sick, use this powerful syrup by Vogel that delights us with its fresh and authentic traits once put in a hot drink. It is both effective with infections and delicious. Totum Echinacea Purpurea is organic, gluten free, lactose free and has no artificial colors are added.
So what are you waiting for?
For more information, please consult our health advisors and naturopaths in our stores.
By Guillaume Landry, ND.A.
Member of the Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec TAU Pointe-Claire – 514-695-0828
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
