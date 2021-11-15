Healthy Living With TAU: Naturopath’s favourite choice - Chill out!

Stress has always been prevalent in everyone’s lives. Thankfully, our body mechanism is so finely tuned that it can respond very proactively against it. This response is manifested since prehistoric times, when cavemen came face to face with wooly mammoths and either fought them or ran as fast as they could!
When experiencing stress, our brain reacts by sending a chemical message to our adrenal glands, which, in turn respond by secreting two hormones, adrenalin and cortisol. These responses initiate changes in our body mechanism enabling it to cope with stress. A short-term response will have no impact on our health, however, prolonged and chronic stress will instigate excessive releases of cortisol which will hence keep this hormone at a very active level, even at night. This level can impact our general health in a very negative manner, manifested by chronic fatigue, mineral deficiency, digestive troubles, insomnia, chronic infections etc…
There are natural solutions to prevent these issues! Chill Pills by New Roots is a natural supplement which can easily and rapidly help adapt to and support daily stress. Its formula is unique and complete. It contains all the B vitamins essential to the production of our brain’s neurotransmitters on one hand and to support our adrenal hormones on the other. It also contains adaptogenic herbs, notably Rhodiola, Ashwaganda, Holy basil and Astragalus, which increase our body’s resistance to stress, while improving our physical and mental endurance. The addition of oats and passion flower reinforce the formula’s calming and relaxing properties, and L-Theanine promotes relaxation while stimulating GABA secretion to the brain.
In conclusion, I recommend the use of Chill Pills during the day to reduce stress, anxiety, and for promoting relaxation without grogginess. Use Chill Pills in stressful situations and Chill out!
By Annabelle Desrues
Naturopath TAU St-Denis – 514-843-4420
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.