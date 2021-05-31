Is it actually possible to reduce the visible signs of aging of the skin? To slow down time’s inevitable deterioration? We all wish we could!
Preventing "oxidative stress"
Skin cells are subject to continuous regeneration, with an average renewal cycle of 28 days stretching to nearly 60 days with the passage of time. The longer the cycle, the more faded the skin tone, the drier and thinner the skin texture becomes. Wrinkles begin to appear and there is a loss of elasticity.
Like all other body organs, skin cells must be resistant to oxidative damage caused by free radicals. The following are the predominant external factors which cause cellular damage:
Overexposure to the sun ( Ultra-violet rays)
Tobacco
Lifelong personal skincare habits
Poor sleeping habits
Temperature fluctuations (heat, cold, wind) and air pollution.
Chronic stress
Unbalanced eating habits with insufficient nutrients and fibres.
Insufficient physical activity and cellular oxygenation
Antioxidants on the menu
Antioxidants protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals. They are the « color » of our foods: fruits, vegetables and spices. Add color to all your meals.
In concentrated forms, some supplements provide a powerful antioxidant and hence beneficial anti-aging support: Astaxanthin (ultra-violet ray eyes and skin protection and noteworthy for sun allergies), blueberry extract, grape seed extract, resveratrol, curcumin, pycnogenol, etc…
Dry skin
In order to stay well hydrated, our skin requires a thin layer of grease on its surface which helps prevent evaporation of moisture while protecting it.
If you suffer from dry skin, get into the habit of applying a moisturizing cream all over your body. For the face, select a richer and more specialized product, customarily lighter than a body cream. Make sure, however, that the creams you select are free of toxic substances such as BHA, BHT, tar-based colorants, phthalates, formaldehyde-based additives, parabens, perfumes, PEGs, silicones, siloxanes, etc., etc., etc. Consult with our stores’ cosmeticians for further information.
Nourishing the skin internally
It is impossible to stop the cellular aging process, nevertheless, it is possible to limit its visible effects.
PREVENTION is synonymous with a healthy lifestyle : Sun protection, no smoking, regular exercise for increasing blood circulation (essential for cellular regeneration) keeping the skin clean and well hydrated, eat fresh fruit and vegetables daily, reduce coffee consumption, alcohol, soft drinks, sweet and fried foods, drink a lot of water, which promotes healthy kidney and intestinal toxin evacuation..
Essential fatty acids are a must: Omega3s, Evening Primrose, Blackcurrant and Borage oils.
Good fatty acids are integral to maintaining membranes of our skin’s cells. Essential fatty acids nourish and protect the skin.
Maintaining firm and hydrated skin: Hyaluronic acid, collagen, vitamin C, silicon, vitamin B.
Vitamin C is an anti-oxidant and promotes collagen synthesis.
Silicon stimulates collagen production and helps the skin maintain elasticity.
Hyaluronic acid promotes skin hydration and helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.
B vitamins are integral to cellular regeneration.
In sum, preserving a healthy skin requires "colours" on your plate at every meal, a healthy lifestyle, anti-oxidants and essential fatty acids.
