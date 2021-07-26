Healthy Living With TAU: Natural Home Pharmacy For Toddlers

NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS: HERB
The key word for the use of most below-listed herbs is infusion.
An infusion is prepared as such: One teaspoon (5ml) of the selected herb in a cup (250ml) of boiling water. Let it sit for ten to fifteen minutes. One can prepare the infusion in advance and keep it warm in a teapot or by heating as needed.
· CAMOMILE
This relaxing herb is recommended for calming agitated babies, for relief from teething discomfort, and to promote better sleep. The entire family can benefit from chamomile's calming properties.
A chamomile infusion enema is effective against constipation (use an enema bulb) and can also help cleanse the intestines in the case of a fever, promoting better defence from the organism.
· THYME AND ROSEMARY
In an infusion,, these herbs stimulate the immune system, improve breathing, clear sinuses and provide sore throat relief. School age children and older can drink from one to 4 cups daily (250ml to 1 liter), as needed.
· FENEL/ANISE
Thanks to their action on the digestive tract, fennel and anise seeds relive colic and promote a better digestion. These are notably effective to reduce gas and facilitate evacuation.
ECHINACEA
The Echinacea tincture should always be kept handy. This herb is a renowned immunity booster and very helpful during cold season.
For prevention, a two week Echinacea protocol is useful for reinforcing children’s over two years of age immune systems. In treatment, when used at the onset of symptoms, Echinacea can prevent a full-blown infection. Used during an infection, Echinacea accelerates the healing process and helps prevent relapse.
Moreover, in cases of chronic troubles, such as ear, respiratory and tonsil infections, we add Echinacea to our chosen remedies as well as the proper nutritional support. Teething can be relieved by an Echinacea mother tincture. Apply a few drops to the gums and massage them gently.
· CALENDULA
In the form of a Mother Tincture, this flower contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of the mucosa. It is also effective against baby thrush. It relieves toddlers and children’s sore throats when used for gargling.
Calendula ointments are very gentle and provide relief for all types of skin irritations, especially diaper and moisture rashes.
· ORGANIC BABY CREAM BY CLEF DES CHAMPS
Just like Calendula ointments, this cream is ideal for babies’ epidermal irritations, notably diaper rash. It is produced with herbs containing emollient and healing properties.
NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS – HOMEOPATHY
· IRON PHOSPHATE (# 4 SCHUSSLER SALTS)
With a baby or toddler at home, Iron Phosphate is a natural pharmacy’s essential component. It allows at all times to combat infection naturally by helping reduce fever, promoting mucus and toxin elimination. In fact, it is the closest to a natural form of Aspirin. Easy to use, these pellets easily dissolve in the mouth. It is recommended on an empty stomach or in between meals and not use an abrasive toothpaste to facilitate absorption. Recommended dosages are:
· Babies 6 months and younger: following a medical exam.
· 6 mths-1 year: 1-2 pellets every half an hour or hour.
· 1-2 years:2-3 pellets every half an hour or hour.
· CAMOMILE 5CH OR 7CH
This homeopathic product has several indications: Fever, Sore throats, Colic and Teething. It is commonly available in pellets, which melt when placed under the tongue or in a bottle with milk.
· MAGNESIUM CHLORIDE
For children of two and over, it is very efficient for fighting infection (21 day recommended use), constipation for older children and adolescents), improving secretion and support the Immunity system.
· CHLOROPHYLL
This precious green liquid is a very useful antiseptic for Sore throats and baby thrush. Just apply a short quantity inside the mouth. For older children, use for gargling.
· VITAMIN C
For children of two and over, it is used for stimulating the Immune system and fight infections. A runny nose or a cough lasts shorter with the use of this precious vitamin. It is available in chewable tablets for toddlers, or in swallowed capsules or tablets for older children. It is worthwhile to note that Vitamin C from Acerola berries is the most natural .
Recommended dosage is 100mg once or twice daily for children over 2, 250mg for children 6 and older, and 500mg for children of twelve and over.
· CASTOR OIL
Originating from an Indian plant, this multi-benefits oil was made popular by Edgar Cayce, an American healer. It is useful for baby colic and diverse discomforts, notably sprains, on which Castor oil can be applied with a warm poultice.
For children’s constipation, add 6 drops in juice.
On the skin, it relieves against sunburn, and itching from insect bites.
For Ear infections, apply 1 to 2 drops in the sore ear and close off with a cotton ball. It is also recommended to massage the ear contour with a bit of the oil.
· ALMOND OIL
This is used as a base for massage oils in which therapeutic essential oils can be added. It is also used for protecting and emolliating the skin.
· PROBIOTICS
They help maintain a healthy intestinal flora and allow it to regenerate in cases of diarrhea. Certain compounds have been specifically formulated for babies and children and are available in powder form or chewable tablets.
· TIGER BALM
It has decongestant and warming properties and relieves from growing and other types of pain such as headaches and neuralgia.
NATURAL PRODUCT – ESSENTIAL OILS
· GLOBULAR EUCALYPTUS
For children of 2 and older, we use this oil to massage the thorax and back. We use small quantities if pure or dilute it in almond oil. Its expectorant and mucolytic properties make it useful for relieving coughs, sore throats and excess mucus. It also contains decongestant and antibiotic properties.
For children under 2, it is used in an essential oil dispenser for 15 minutes in the room they’re in. Aerial Distribution provides respiratory benefits.
· LAVANDER
This essential oil is notable for its calming and relaxing properties. It is used for anxiety and to improve sleep.
It also relieves from such pain as burns when applied immediately and in pure form. A blend of Lavender and Eucalyptus will prevent colds. Follow the recommended dosage for globular Eucalyptus.
RESCUE REMEDIES
· COOPER-GOLD-SILVER
These 3 Oligo elements are used to fortify children immunity who catch everything, especially to prevent chronic infections. It is recommended for children of all ages. We use it once or twice daily on an empty stomach and keep the liquid 1 minute beneath the tongue for better results.
· BACH FLOWERS
This homeopathic remedy helps alleviate emotional distress and anxiety.
ACCESSOIRIES
· BULB ENEMA
Use as needed for fever or constipation with a camomile infusion.
· CHEESECLOTH
These are useful for poultices. We can apply clay paste, mustard or linseed on a section of the cloth. You then cover it with another layer and apply it on the desired spot. For a castor oil poultice, you heat the oil slightly and soak it in the cloth.
· HOT WATER BOTTLE
The warmth provided by a hot water bottle helps relieve colic, stimulate liver function and helps sleep. It can also be used for relieving stomach spasms during vomiting.
· ESSENTIAL OIL DISPENSER
Without being indispensable, this dispenser is an efficient means of benefiting from the therapeutic properties of essential oils.
Still not complete, this natural pharmacy is an auspicious starting point. It compels us to realize that nature provides us with numerous accessible remedies which have proven their efficacy. The proposed
Selection will allow you to intervene autonomously and take control of your child’s care, and most importantly without harming their small organisms by having them medicated often unnecessarily.
By Élisa Labrecque, student in naturopathy
