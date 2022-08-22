Healthy Living With TAU: Mustard and maple marinated chicken

Tangy and delicious, this recipe will happily feed even the finickiest of eaters (and it's healthy too!).
Ingredients
Marinade:
½ cup (125 ml) maple syrup
¼ cup (65 ml) water
1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons (10 ml) powdered mustard or 1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons (45 ml) Tamari, Soy or Bragg sauce
2 to 3 tablespoons (30 to 45 ml) Apple cider vinegar
(2 teaspoons (30 ml) of vinegar suffice if Dijon mustard is used)
16 ounces (450 à 500 g) Organic chicken cubed or sliced in thin strips
Instructions
- Allow the chicken to marinate a minimum of 5 hours
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and roast in an anti-adhesive pan. Check that chicken is properly cooked, then add the marinade and reheat.
- Serve on a bed of white or brown Basmati rice, add some crispy vegetables or a leafy salad.
Option:
Replace the chicken with Tofu cubes or slices and use the same cooking instructions.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.