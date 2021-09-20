Healthy Living With TAU: Multivitamins are not all the same

People often ask me whether or not I think it’s useful to take a multivitamin. Ideally we would all get our nutritional needs met through a healthy diet that includes lots of fruits and vegetables. However, with today’s fast paced lifestyle, we have less time and energy to devote to planning and preparing healthy meals, and we are often prone to skip meals all together or eat quick snacks. Vitamin C and zinc are important nutrients for the immune system. B vitamins are essential for neurotransmitter production and they also metabolize toxins in the liver. With the environment becoming more increasingly polluted our bodies have greater nutritional needs to rid our bodies from toxins. If we start to become deficient in vitamins and minerals it affects our body’s ability to function optimally.
How do you know if you’re getting enough vegetables to meet our body’s needs? Health Canada recommends 7-8 servings every day for women and 8-10 for men. A serving is about a ½ cup for denser vegetables or 1 cup (packed!) of fluffy vegetables like fresh spinach or lettuce. This means we should be getting three servings at each lunch and dinner and 2 or 3 at breakfast! Another useful tool, the Harvard Healthy Eating Plate, suggests that half the plate of every meal should be comprised of vegetables, ¼ should be a whole grain, and ¼ should be a healthy protein source.
It can be hard to get in all of our servings of vegetables. When it is not possible to do so, we can supplement our diet with multivitamins.
Megafoods multivitamins is one of my recommended choices. They use whole fruits and vegetables in their formulations. This makes the vitamins much easier to absorb and much easier to digest. In my experience they don’t make my sensitive stomach upset. They also test for pesticides and herbicides. Whether you get your nutritional needs met through supplements or food, vitamins and minerals are essential to a healthy body.
References:
Aviva Romm The Top Daily Supplements for Women: https://avivaromm.com/nutritional-supplements-for-women/
Harvard Healthy Eating Plate and Healthy Eating Pyramid: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/healthy-eating-plate/
By Ineka Brochu
Naturopath, Tau Brossard (450) 443-9922
