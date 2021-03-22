Healthy Living With TAU: Mexican red kidney bean dip

This dip is great to have as a protein-packed snack, or even on a meal all its own. Make smaller portions in small foil pans and freeze.
Ingredients
Note: This recipe can be used as a dip to serve with raw vegetables, but it is also delicious as a sauce with oven-baked potatoes.
1¼ cup (315 ml) cooked red kidney beans
¾ cup (190 ml) skimmed plain yogurt
¼ cup (65 ml) chopped onion
1 teaspoon (5 ml) chili powder (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) garlic powder
¼ teaspoon (1 ml) cumin
Sea salt or vegetable salt to taste
Instructions
In a blender, mix all the ingredients until it has the smooth texture of a puree.
Refrigerate a few hours before serving.
Recipe from the book Cuisine végétarienne à la portée de tous
De Madeleine Guénette
