Healthy Living With TAU: Mediterranean bowl

This dish has everything you need to be nutritiously satisifed.

Ingredients

1/2 cup TAU organic brown basmati rice

3 VG Gourmet Vegan Beetballs

5 cherry tomatoes

2 radishes, thinly sliced

1 tbsp Balsamic vinegar

1 handful Vegan feta cheese, crumbled

2 tbsp. pesto

Roasted pine nuts and fresh basil to taste as garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook the brown basmati rice and the beetroot balls according to the instructions on the packaging.

Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and season with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar.

Assemble your Mediterranean bowl with the brown rice, beetroot balls, seasoned cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and radishes.

Add the roasted pine nuts and basil as a garnish.

Serve with the pesto in a ramekin in the middle of your bowl.

