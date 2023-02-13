Healthy Living With TAU: Mediterranean bowl

This dish has everything you need to be nutritiously satisifed.
Ingredients
1/2 cup TAU organic brown basmati rice
3 VG Gourmet Vegan Beetballs
5 cherry tomatoes
2 radishes, thinly sliced
1 tbsp Balsamic vinegar
1 handful Vegan feta cheese, crumbled
2 tbsp. pesto
Roasted pine nuts and fresh basil to taste as garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Cook the brown basmati rice and the beetroot balls according to the instructions on the packaging.
Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and season with salt, pepper and balsamic vinegar.
Assemble your Mediterranean bowl with the brown rice, beetroot balls, seasoned cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and radishes.
Add the roasted pine nuts and basil as a garnish.
Serve with the pesto in a ramekin in the middle of your bowl.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.