Healthy Living With TAU: MAPLE 3 Pure organic maple water!

Born from the 4th generation of maple producers…
It is from the expertise and passion for maple passed down through generations that Maple 3 was born.
Constantly searching for the best quality of water, Stéphane, co-founder of Maple 3, had the really clever idea to offer pure maple water, coming straight from nature, all year round. After many years of research and development, the first maple bush dedicated exclusively to the production of maple sap was born.
We are confident in what nature provides to us. Our maple trees filter the water of the bests soils with their roots, that get and preserve all the good nutrients and provides this delicious taste for us.
Today, our passionate team works together to provide the best quality of maple water and inspire people to keep a healthy lifestyle based on natural hydration.
NATURE IS OUR LABORATORY.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.