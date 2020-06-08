Healthy Living With TAU: Make better choices for your health

YES to ORGANIC and local, NO to toxic foods!
To come out stronger from this crisis and to stay in good physical and mental health, while maintaining your weight, there are some traps to avoid falling into!
It is important to:
distinguish snacking from hunger;
take the time to choose tasty… and nutritious foods;
not hang around in the kitchen after meals;
avoid eating while watching television;
get enough movement (walking outside or exercising at home, making sure you air out the room where you train);
maintain a bedtime routine;
do things that make you happy every day.
NO to toxic foods
What foods are considered toxic? Foods that are genetically modified, grown with pesticides, herbicides, insecticides or fungicides, or that are so processed that we can wonder if it is still considered food.
The list of residues of these chemical pollutants that end up on your plate is long and it is not without consequences for your health and that of your children.
According to the Environmental Working Group, here is the 2019 list of the “dirty dozen” (the twelve most contaminated fruits and vegetables): strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarines/peaches, apples, grapes, bell peppers, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes.
Should we all eat ORGANIC foods? The answer is clearly YES! And especially for the most contaminated fruits and vegetables!
Should we all encourage local businesses and whenever possible choose locally sourced products? You can guess the answer: YES! For the freshness of the food and to support our economy.
Why are "toxic foods" so harmful to women?
Many of these toxins are called "xenoestrogens". These "foreign estrogens" mimic natural estrogens and will bind to estrogen receptors in the body. In doing so, receptors are no longer available to capture the natural estrogens that are produced and remain in circulation.
This excess of estrogen in circulation is a major cause of hormonal imbalance for women. Symptoms of estrogen dominance affect an increasing number of women: difficult PMS, migraines, sensitive breast, hormonal acne, weight gain (mainly in the hips and thighs), irregular cycles, heavy and bothersome periods, anxiety and mood swings, fertility problems, as well as a higher risk of ovarian cysts, endometriosis, fibroids and cancer (the breasts being an area rich in estrogen receptors).
Hormones are messengers in the body. They travel to tissues and organs to transmit "messages". A xenoestrogen changes the message normally sent by hormones, hence the term "endocrine disruptors" to describe them.
Toxic foods are not the only source of xenoestrogens. Here are other sources that might be hiding in your home:
Personal care products: shampoos, lotions, soaps and cosmetics containing compounds such as parabens or other chemical preservatives.
Tap water and bottled water in plastic.
Household cleaning products.
Bisphenol A or BPA in plastic containers.
Phthalates: in plastic wraps, synthetic perfumes, make-up, nail polish, laundry products, air fresheners, etc.
Fabric softener sheets for the dryer.
Tampons and sanitary pads containing chlorine, synthetic fragrances, etc.
The liver is the organ responsible for detoxifying and eliminating chemicals, drugs and ... hormones!
In addition to detoxifying the body of all the metabolic waste generated daily, the liver must detoxify us from estrogens that have already been used by the body and from those in excess, including xenoestrogens.
You can act right now by choosing organic foods and minimizing your exposure to endocrine disruptors.
The good news is that many foods and certain nutrients can help your liver!
Eat organic cruciferous vegetables every day: broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, etc.
Cruciferous are rich in indole-3-carbinol, a nutrient that turns into diindolylmethane in the body and that makes it easier for the liver to shed excess estrogen.
Sulforaphane is also found in cruciferous. This organosulfurized compound acts in the liver by activating the detoxification enzymes of phase 2 so as to promote better elimination of estrogenic surpluses.
Add color to your plate. Consume detoxifying foods: turmeric, apples, beets, garlic ... organically grown!
And to complement these food choices, certain supplements with a concentration of these molecules can help your liver stimulate its natural detoxification process.
Dietary supplements to the rescue!
1. Concentrated extracts of cruciferous vegetables, in particular Indole-3-carbinol, calcium-D-glucarate and sulforaphane. These extracts help maintain an optimal level of good estrogens (2-hydroxyestrone) compared to bad estrogens (16-hydroxyestrone) while supporting the hepatic detoxification of estrogen metabolites. To make the best choice, ask a naturopath or natural health advisor.
2. Milk thistle, an essential plant recognized as a hepatoprotective and regenerative of liver cells. It is its silymarin concentration that protects the liver from damage caused by the overload of toxins that it must treat.
3. Curcumin, primarily the patented all-natural Theracurmin process, whose antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have been shown in clinical trials in humans to protect the liver from inflammation
Act today to make tomorrow different!
Stay away and keep your children away from processed and ultra-processed products. Protect yourself from xenoestrogens by eating ORGANIC!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
