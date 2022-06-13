Healthy Living With TAU: Legume Ratatouille

A warm and satisfying vegetarian dish.
Ingredients
2 sliced zucchinis
½ eggplant cubed
1 large onion
½ chopped red pepper
½ chopped yellow or green pepper
1 chopped celery stalk
1-1 ½ cup (250 - 375 ml) cooked legumes (chick peas, kidney beans, lima beans, lentils, etc.)
Instructions
Mix all ingredients and place them in a rectangular oven mold.
1 can (19 ounces or 540 ml) organic tomatoes
2 tablespoons (30 ml) tamari sauce
2 to 3 chopped garlic cloves
½ teaspoon (2 ml) basil
Pinch of cayenne
Cube the tomatoes, add the seasonings and mix. Pour the tomato mix on the vegetables and the legumes.
3 to 4 ounces (85 to 115 g) grated cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, Swiss cheese, etc.)
¼ cup (65 ml) dried breadcrumbs
¼ cup (65 ml) wheat germ
Cover the grated cheese. Mix the wheat germ and breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the grated cheese.
Place mold in oven preheated at 350 to 375 F (180 or 190 C) and bake for an hour.
Serve with brown rice, millet, quinoa, bulgur wheat or couscous.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
All rights reserved
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.