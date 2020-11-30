Healthy Living With TAU: Italian sausage and provolone gnocchis

Surprisingly easy to make (and even easier to enjoy), this hearty meal makes for a quick, nutritious dinner that's just as delicious the next day for leftovers.
Ingredients
375g Italian sausage
2 garlic cloves
1 leek
30 ml oregano
1 pack of TAU gnocchis (350g)
1 container of TAU pasta sauce
Fresh basil
Grated TAU provolone
Instructions
Chop the garlic. Remove the green part of the leek and chop finely.
In a large skillet cook the leek, garlic and sausage in oil for about 4 to 5 minutes.
Add in the TAU tomato sauce and the oregano. Cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
Cook the gnocchis in boiling water until they float to the surface. Drain.
Add the gnocchis and basil leaves to the skillet and mix together.
Serve the gnocchis in a large bowl and top with the grated TAU provolone.
Enjoy!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
