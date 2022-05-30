Healthy Living With TAU: Immunity mushroom soup

Fight off icky spring colds with this healthy shiitake mushroom soup that will give your immune system a kick!
Ingredients
6 cups (1.5 liter) of water
4 inches of kombu seaweed
3 to 4 c. tablespoons (45-60 ml) miso
1 c. tbsp (15 ml) tamari
1 large carrot cut into matchsticks
1 stalk of kale into strips
4 shallots, sliced
3 cloves garlic, sliced
3 large shiitake mushrooms, cut into strips
1 cup (250 ml) of mung bean sprouts
Olive oil
Sea salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Wash the kombu and soaking in warm water for 10 minutes.
- In a saucepan, heat a little oil. Olive and saute the shallots and cloves garlic about 1 minute
- Add water, kombu, chunks of carrot,kale and mushrooms.
- Simmer about 15 to 20 minutes and add bean sprouts.
- Remove a little broth and dilute miso.
- Add it to the soup, making sure not to boil the miso.
- Continue cooking over low heat for 5 minutes and serve hot.
Josée D’Amour, ND.A.
All rights reserved
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.