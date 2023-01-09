Healthy Living With TAU: "Immunity Kit" for good health

Every season, our immune system is put to the test. The virulence of an infectious agent is a factor to consider, but it is especially the ability of our body to resist it that will make us have a great season.
Children are often the first to be infected, their immature immune system being more vulnerable to viral and/or bacterial attacks. Their immune system develops until the age of 7 to 9 years old.
In adulthood, winter diseases have nothing to do with building immunity. Viruses, microbes and bacteria instead benefit from a decline in immune defenses to pick their victims.
"Immunity Kit":
A cold lasts for "7 days" or "1 week"? Know that if you take action at the first signs of a cooler weather, you could stop the progression of infections and especially, prevent a simple cold to turn into a sinusitis or bronchitis! As soon as you feel a minor irritation in your throat, start to have difficulty swallowing, have chills, nasal congestion, sneezing or muscle pain, you should take out the "IMMUNITY KIT!" For this to be effective, the correct dosage and doses should be taken early in the course of the infection, gradually decreasing in the following days.
Echinacea and Vitamin C: Echinacea products are not all the same. For better results, choose a complete echinacea extract that was made directly from the fresh plant and whose active ingredients have been preserved. As soon as the weather starts cooling down, take it every 2-3 hours with vitamin C in the daytime, for about 3-4 days.
Echinacea and Elderberry: Another effective alternative is to combine echinacea with elderberry and to take it every 2-3 hours in the daytime for 3-4 days. Elderberry is known to inhibit virus replication. For children, there are echinacea formulas in a glycerine base, instead of an alcohol base.
Oregano oil: Yes, it is strong, and yes, you might wince…but know that oregano essential oil has exceptional antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Even microbes are afraid of it! Follow the recommended dosage and complete your treatment with echinacea and vitamin C.
Gargling: Gargle often (3 times a day) with sea salt and water, or organic apple cider vinegar diluted in water, or grapefruit seed extract, especially if the first symptoms of the infection were in your throat.
Ravintsara, Eucalyptus and Melaleuca essential oils can be diffused in the air of your house or office.
Oral throat sprays with echinacea and/or propolis and zinc lozenges are great to relieve sore throats.
Continue taking your Vitamin D and probiotics daily.
Adopt a lighter diet and be sure to keep hydrated: water, herbal teas, homemade chicken broth, onion broth, garlic, fruits, vegetables, soups, white meats, fish, nuts. Avoid all dairy products, sugar, coffee and alcohol.
And most importantly, rest! The real challenge, which is a concern to all, is to maintain a strong immune system that will resist infections. No miracle pill or promising vaccine will replace common sense and the need for rest to recover.
If you like homeopathy, do your research. Some formulas can complement your "IMMUNITY KIT".
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
