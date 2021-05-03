Healthy living with TAU: IMMUNITY AND PREVENTION - Natural strategies within your reach

What hinders the immune system?
What helps support the immune system?
Why do viral infectious diseases affect us most in winter?
Nutrition, vitamins, minerals, echinacea, elderberry, quercetin ... how to choose the right supplements?
A good immune system
Our immune system could be thought of as our bodyguard! This complex and sophisticated set of organs, tissues and cells protect our health and survival!
The development and maturation of our immune system begins at birth. Up to the age of 7 to 9, being in contact with the various germs that exist in the environment, it builds and forges a memory in the face of certain “unwanted aggressors”.
Throughout our life, our way of life can harm it or on the contrary, support it!
What can be detrimental to the immune system?
The list is long, but it would be appropriate to focus on the risk factors we can "act" on!
To avoid nutritional deficiencies that harm the immune system, we can never repeat it too much, we need a varied, healthy, organic diet as much as possible and REDUCE the consumption of sugar ... and this, even if it is natural!
Excess sugar affects the gut microbiota, where more than 80% of our immune system is located. Too much sugar leads to micronutrient deficiencies. But even worse, excess sugar directly affects the ability of our white blood cells to do their job. This has been shown by experiments conducted by researchers at the University of California Loma Linda.
Another factor that we can act on is to find ways to manage stress better. Temporary stress, which has a beginning and an end, is part of life and can help us surpass ourselves. It is when stress becomes chronic, and affects the quality of sleep that it has a negative impact on the immune system and even our mood.
Why do viral infectious diseases affect us most in winter?
There are dozens of hypotheses that could explain this. Several experts agree that during the cold season, the low humidity in the air dries out the nasal mucosa further, making it more vulnerable to the penetration of a virus. In addition, we often stay indoors, in a confined, poorly ventilated atmosphere that keeps the microdroplets carrying viruses in suspension.
A team of South Korean researchers have, for their part, demonstrated that there are more viruses in the air in winter. They analyzed the air from three different locations: a residential area in Seoul, a forest, and an industrial complex. According to their analyzes, the virus level in the air would peak in January before gradually declining after spring, regardless of the three collection sites. The virus rates would not be related to the locations but to the seasons in which the surveys were taken.
It is important to drink plenty of water, even in winter! Water is needed to make the precious protective mucus on the mucous membranes that protect us. A cool air humidifier in the house (or bedroom) can also help you maintain better indoor humidity.
Immunity is built day by day. Your diet, the quality of your sleep, and managing anxiety and stress are all important elements in maintaining optimal immunity. Some supplements can also play an excellent supportive role.
Vitamin D, "Sunshine Vitamin", is essential for immune health.
In the winter months, our opportunities to soak up the sun become limited. This is why we all, children and adults alike, should take a vitamin D supplement until next summer, and most of us even all year round. A growing body of scientific evidence shows that low levels of vitamin D increase the risk of respiratory infections and viral infections.
Vitamin C plays a role in the immune response.
Zinc, a crucial mineral for over 300 metabolic functions, is involved in the regulation and response of the immune system. Several studies on the common flu viruses have shown that it can inhibit viral replication. Zinc should be taken for prevention or at the onset of symptoms.
Organic and Fresh Echinacea: Double-blind clinical studies have shown a reduction in the duration of colds, severity and duration of upper respiratory tract infections. But not all echinacea formulas have this effect. Only fresh, organic echinacea has demonstrated these benefits.
For the winter season, my favorite product is the Anti-Viral formula from Natural Factors.
The composition of its five ingredients is unique: a standardized extract of fresh organic echinacea, astragalus, lomatium, reishi and licorice root.
There is also quercetin, elderberry, oregano oil, etc.
