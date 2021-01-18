Healthy Living With TAU: How to feed your brain

The month of August is making great strides and this also means back to school and back to work. Learn! Perform! Succeed! Focus! Be joyful! All this tests our brain capacity.
Eating a wide variety of nutritious foods is perfect to feed our brain but hard to do when we have demanding children or a hectic schedule.
Provider of memory and intelligence, the brain has a fundamental need for certain nutrients.
• B vitamins: B1 for energy and functioning of neurons. The brain needs this vitamin to be able to use the glucose in our brain. B6-B9-B12 play a role in memory and are involved in the production of neurotransmitters.
• Iron because it is essential for transporting oxygen in the blood and the brain it is a major consumer of oxygen.
That is why it is recommended to take a good multivitamin and minerals with antioxidants every day.
• Carbohydrates with a low glycemic index: the brain constantly uses glucose as fuel. Skipping meals and/or having a sweet diet brings an unstable blood sugar, which may result in hypoglycemia. Consequences are manifested by reduced attention and concentration. The effects of sugar are even more pronounced among hyperactive children.
It is important to eat a lot of organic foods rich in fiber: breads and whole grain cereals, legumes, etc.
• Vitamin C and antioxidants: put color on your plate! Why not enjoy a good smoothie filled with berries and greens? Easy to make and absolutely delicious. Children and adults all love it!
• Water: absolutely essential. Dehydration can result in memory and concentration problems.
• Proteins: many amino acids are involved in the making of the structure of nerve cells and are key neurotransmitters. A protein intake is recommended at every meal. Add vegan protein or whey to your smoothie to meet the needs of your body.
• Omega 3: the brain is the fattest organ after adipose tissue. The Omega 3 fatty acids DHA are necessary for the maturation of nerve cells and help reduce some aspects of ADHD. In addition, they provide better blood flow to the brain. The brains of infants and children has the ability to use Omega 3 DHA for its development. Thereafter, a daily consumption of DHA and EPA Omega 3 helps maintain cognitive, cardiovascular and circulatory health, while providing anti-inflammatory effect in the body that is far from negligible.
• Phospholipids and choline: Phospholipids optimize the benefits of omega-3 and allow a better fixation in the nerve cells. These are the natural guardians of cell membranes.
Choline is an essential element of phospholipids. In addition to being a necessary nutrient for the proper functioning of the liver, choline is a precursor of acetylcholine, an important neurotransmitter in the storage memory. This neurotransmitter acts as a lubricant so that the current information can pass easily. Eggs, fish and herring roe, liver, soy lecithin, are all excellent sources. An imbalance in acetylcholine is manifested by language disorders, learning difficulties and memory problems.
Learn! Perform! Succeed! Focus! Be joyful!
Keep doing research... and make it a habit to add to your daily menu excellent multivitamins and minerals with antioxidants and a supplement of omega 3. Our markets offer many options: vegan Omegas 3 (flax, hemp, chia, etc.), Omega 3 extracted from herring roe (rich in phospholipids and choline), marine Omega 3 (fish oils).
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
