Healthy Living With TAU: How New Chapter ensures you receive quality supplements

The adage "you get what you pay for" rings in your ears as you reach, click, and decide on a purchase. This saying ties the quality for a good or service to its price. The more it costs, the more it should be worth, right? But worth is a relative term. Let's add up how great value gets built into high-quality products like New Chapter 's family of vitamins and supplements.
What 'Quality' Means in Vitamins & Supplements
In general, when it comes to vitamins, herbals, and supplements, price and worth may not necessarily be tied to each other. As a customer, you may have read news stories about id the price for the product but didn't get supplement recalls or adulterations. The consumer tion what is quality when it comes
the promised quality and value. These stories draw us to queue to supplements, and how do we know if the products we ingest are not only safe, but efficacious?
How New Chapter Chooses Our Ingredients
When formulating New Chapter vitamins and supplements, we believe that excellent quality really starts at the source. You wouldn't choose rotten apples to make an apple pie-you'd want the best apples you can find. We take that further for our products by using the finest botanical ingredients we can find on Earth. We know that choosing the right plants, grown with care, and harvested in their prime, makes for a better herbal product. We know how ingredients that have been tested and validated by science are more likely to deliver the benefits you expect and want.
By Charlotte Traas, New Chapter Director of Education & Board Certified Master Herbalist
