Healthy Living With TAU: Healthy muffins

Start your day off right with these healthy muffins, or bring them with you for a great on-the-go snack.
Ingredients
2 cups (500 ml) of organic pastry flour
¼ to 1/3 cup (65 to 85 ml) powdered whey protein, wheat bran or oat bran
1 tbsp (15 ml) baking powder without alum
½ tsp (2 ml) sea salt
1 tbsp (15 ml) flax, chia, sunflower or sesame seeds
1 tbsp (15 ml) millet
½ cup (125 ml) chopped nuts (optional)
½ cup (125 ml) raisins (optional)
1 organic egg
1 cup (250 ml) organic milk or milk substitute (soy, almond, rice, etc.)
4 tbsp (60 ml) vegetable oil
3 tbsp (45 ml) molasses, agave syrup or coco syrup
1 tsp (5 ml) of vanilla
Instructions
Mix together the dry ingredients: flour, proteins or bran, baking powder and sea salt.
Mix in a separate bowl the liquid ingredients: Egg, milk/milk substitute, molasses or syrup, oil and vanilla.
Mix together the dry and liquid ingredients and then add selected seeds, millet, chopped nuts and raisins as well.
Pour into greased muffin pan or into paper liners.
Bake in oven at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for approximately 20 minutes.
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
All rights reserved
