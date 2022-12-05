Healthy Living With TAU: Hazelwood jewelry & essential oil diffuser necklaces

Eczema, psoriasis, heartburn, dental flare, arthritis…these are all things that can be relieved by hazelwood! Hazelwood is great at absorbing the acidity surplus in our body for our greatest good. That helps neutralize our body’s acidity, allowing our pain or discomfort to greatly diminish. Thus, our immune system can work directly on the cause of the acidity. The most beautiful testimony remains, in my eyes, young parents who see the dental pain or diaper rash of their baby decrease considerably after they use my hazelwood jewelry.
Eli M jewelry (necklaces and bracelets) have a magnetic clasp for easy handling and are mounted on a steel cable which makes them very durable.
Feminine, delicate and unique, all Eli M jewelry is made of crystals, semi-precious pearls, mother-of-pearl and a magic ingredient ...Love.
"ELI M" ESSENTIAL OIL DIFFUSER NECKLACES:
These necklaces are made from high-quality stainless steel and allow you to benefit fully and safely from the health benefits of essential oils. Just soak the small colourful pad with essential oils and let them work their magic! The sky is the limit when it comes to creating your favorite fragrance.
Some people have sensitive skin and cannot put perfume on their body. My necklaces allow them to wear their perfume without having a reaction! The perfume will also keep its original scent longer.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
