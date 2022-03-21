The immune system is our best shield against disease. We depend on it to protect us against viruses, microbes, and bacteria.
As quoted by Dr. Claude Bernard: “The microbe is nothing, the terrain everything.” The terrain is our immune system. It must thus be reinforced to keep illness at bay.
The immune system is inexorably influenced by our lifestyle. Nutrition, a regular exercise regimen, sufficient amount of sleep, and effective stress management are all integral to the quality of our immune system.
Fatigue, chronic infections (colds, recurring cold sores, cystitis, bronchitis, otitis, etc...) are all symptomatic of a compromised immune system. Regardless of the origin of the virus, a strong immune system will defend us against it. This is how we can reinforce it.
SUPPLEMENTS COMPLEMENT A GOOD PREVENTIVE APPROACH
· Prevention begins with a healthy intestinal flora. Daily consumption of is highly beneficial to maintain a strong immune system and strongly recommended.
· Whey protein isolates (GSH) are for the entire family and a highly nutritive food, rich in immunoglobulins and antibodies which stimulate and regulate the immune system. It is excellent for children, those afflicted with low-energy , fragile constitutions, chronic or degenerative illness, the elderly, convalescents and infection-prone.
· Chronic stress also debilitates our immunity. To assist the organism in dealing more effectively against varying forms of stress and for better recuperation, opt for herbs with adaptogenic properties, such as Rhodiola. On top of supporting the adrenal functions by reducing the detrimental repercussions of stress, Rhodiola also stimulates white globule production, which increases the body’s resistance to toxin secretion during the onslaught of an infection.
· Among the minerals which support the immune system, magnesium is a vital one. Its relaxing properties help fight stress and cramping of the muscles, as well as promoting recuperation of the nervous system.
· Medicinal herbs and mushrooms known for their immuno-stimulating and immuno-modulating properties are especially noteworthy to increase immune function. Among these are Echinacea, Goldenseal, and Astragalus, all three highly effective to prevent infections of the respiratory system.
· As for medicinal mushrooms, Shiitake and Maitake are notable for containing a wide spectrum of properties which help support the immune system.
Nature is bountiful and provides numerous solutions to help maintain a strong and resilient immune system. Take the time to inform yourselves.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
