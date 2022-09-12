Healthy Living With TAU: Fruity quinoa bowl

Quinoa is often served as a side dish for dinner or as a salad base for lunch, but have you ever had quinoa for breakfast? Quinoa contains more protein than our traditional morning cereals. Topped with a little bit of coconut milk and maple syrup it becomes a delicious and sweet breakfast. Add your favourite fruits and nuts and seeds if desired. Here we have chosen peaches and bananas to make it an original and nutritious breakfast that will keep you energized until lunch!
- Rinse the quinoa thoroughly with warm water before cooking it.
- In a small saucepan, put 1 ½ cup (375 ml) of water with 1 cup (250 ml) of quinoa. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Cut 1 banana and 1 peach into slices. Place them in a bowl with the cooled quinoa.
- Pour coconut milk on top (about half a 400ml can).
- For the final touch, add a little bit of maple syrup.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.