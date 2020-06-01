Healthy Living With TAU: Freekah summer fantasy salad

You'll love this unique and interesting grain. The mix of textures also makes this salad delicious.
Ingredients
1½ cups (375 ml) of whole (more al dente) or Cracked Freekeh (softer texture)
4 cups (1 liter) boiling water
6 assorted green, red and orange or yellow peppers (one jalapeno if want a bit of heat) chopped
1 head of finely chopped kale
2 garlic cloves finely chopped
Finely chopped chives
One container of cherry or mini tomatoes
Sliced green or black olives (optional)
Extra virgin olive oil (To taste)
Coco Natura fermented vinegar (To taste)
Coco Natura Marinade (To taste)
Himalayan kelp or wild garlic seasoned salt (To taste)
Instructions
Place the freekeh grains in boiling water with a few drops of oil, lower to medium heat ,cover pan with a lid and cook for between 25 and 35 minutes until texture of freekeh is tender.
Place chopped peppers, tomatoes and olives in a large salad bowl.
Add the cooked freekeh while still hot and season with oil, vinegar, marinade and seasoned salt and mix all ingredients thoroughly.
Let salad sit about an hour and cool at room temperature before serving
Bon Appétit!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
INGREDIENTS
Preparation time: 30 min.
Portions: 8
- 1 ½ cups (375 ml) of whole (more al dente) or Cracked Freekeh (softer texture)
- 4 cups (1 liter) boiling water
- 6 assorted green, red and orange or yellow peppers (one jalapeno if want a bit of heat) chopped
- 1 head of finely chopped kale
- 2 garlic cloves finely chopped
- Finely chopped chives
- One container of cherry or mini tomatoes
- Sliced green or black olives (optional)
- Extra virgin olive oil (To taste)
- Coco Natura fermented vinegar (To taste)
- Coco Natura Marinade (To taste)
- Himalayan kelp or wild garlic seasoned salt (To taste)
PREPARATION
- Place the freekeh grains in boiling water with a few drops of oil, lower to medium heat ,cover pan with a lid and cook for between 25 and 35 minutes until texture of freekeh is tender.
- Place chopped peppers, tomatoes and olives in a large salad bowl.
- Add the cooked freekeh while still hot and season with oil, vinegar, marinade and seasoned salt and mix all ingredients thoroughly.
- Let salad sit about an hour and cool at room temperature before serving
Bon Appétit!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.