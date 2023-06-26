June is the start of outdoor summer activities. We want to stay fit, and that also means eating well, hydrating sufficiently and using supplements to help prevent muscle cramps, inflammation and joint pain.
- Summer is a perfect opportunity to eat more organic fruits and vegetables. Try new smoothie recipes!
- Doing more physical activity will increase your need for proteins. These allow to repair and regenerate muscle tissue. After physical activity, a protein snack is highly recommended. Whey or vegan proteins are great options, as they are quick to prepare and are easily assimilated.
- In hot weather, it is very important to stay hydrated, and even more during physical activity. Make sure to replace the water and minerals you lost through sweat and breathing. Dehydration often brings fatigue and a decrease in physical strength.
- Drink natural coconut water or water with an added electrolyte formula to maximize your endurance while minimizing muscle cramps. If you often suffer from muscle cramps, increase your magnesium intake.
- Reduce caffeinated or alcoholic beverages if you already feel dehydrated. Their diuretic effect enhances dehydration.
- How much water should we drink? At normal temperature, an adult body flushes about 1 to 1.5 liters of water through urine, 500 ml through the lungs, 400 ml through the skin and 100 ml through feces. That totals up to 2.5 liters which must be replaced daily. Generally, the foods you consume, especially if they consist of fresh fruits and vegetables, provide about 1 to 1.5 liters of water per day. This leaves 1 to 1.5 liters that you must provide to your body. Drink even more in hot weather or during physical activity.
- Whether you practice a sport for fun, passion or personal challenge, you are investing in your health. Congratulations! Even with the best equipment, it is your body that provides a physical effort. The sensation of muscle burn and fatigue you might feel are from a buildup of lactic acid, a residue of the breakdown of glycogen used to produce energy. Muscle pain that lasts several days after exercise is due to microscopic lesions. Many athletes add glutamine to their daily menu, an amino acid that plays a key role in muscle metabolism. Glutamine helps neutralize the accumulation of acid wastes formed after an intensive training. In addition, glutamine serves as a component for the synthesis of glucosamine, an important part of the regeneration of tissues and cartilage.
- Remember that your liver also participates in the degradation of lactic acid. To facilitate its work, use medicinal plants like milk thistle.
- Preventing inflammation: Consume curcumin on a daily basis as prevention. Curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric) is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which helps reduce inflammation and muscle damage after exercise.
- Inflammation? To help reduce inflammation more quickly, consume enzymes such as Bromelain or Serrapeptase. It will help eliminate waste generated by inflammation and promote the production of new tissue. Taken separately from meals, anti-inflammatory enzymes will bring you as much relief as many OTC drugs would, but without any side effects.
- Damaged Joints? Help your joints regenerate. Glucosamine, NEM, chondroitin, collagen, hyaluronic acid, MSM, Vitamin C, boswellia, devil's claw are part of the recommended nutrients. For example, it is recommended to take 1500mg/day of glucosamine to get a therapeutic effect. For collagen, it is 5000mg/day. Our natural health consultants will be happy to help you find the best supplement for you.
- Performance and Recovery: To facilitate recovery after exercising, many athletes appreciate the antioxidant effect of CoQ10, the adaptogenic and anti-fatigue benefits of Cordyceps, the energizing effect of Maca and Ginseng.
To a good and healthy summer!
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
