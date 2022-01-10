Modern life is very taxing on our nervous system. Day after day, people suffer from the repercussions of chronic stress and their quality of life is hence affected as well. Fatigue, irritability, inability to relax, insomnia, depression and anxiety are the most common manifestations and can impact the organism in a devastating manner.
Nature usually provides what human beings need to find a healthy balance and essential oils are an integral solution to our well-being. There exist a notable variety of such oils with calming, antispasmodic, anxiolytic, antidepressant, sedative and neurotonic properties. Their active substances work effectively on the nervous system, various muscles as well as on mental and emotional states.
A few drops of essential oils in a diffuser or applied directly on strategic areas of the body are sufficient to have quick benefits which promote a balanced and natural state of well-being.
The efficacy of essential oils in massage therapy and reflexology has been proven over and again in helping attain deeply relaxed states.
Smell is the only one of our five senses to be directly linked to the limbic system, the center of our memory and emotions. Because of their powerful olfactory properties, essential oils stimulate the receptors which communicate with the part of our brain which stores our emotions and memories.
Below-listed are some commonly used techniques to maximize the therapeutic benefits of essential oils.
Foot massage: Feet possess numerous pressure points which are connected to other systems in our body. Rubbing the soles of the feet with a few drops of essential oils is an excellent means of relieving tension.
Head massage: Rub the base of the skull, the crown of the head or the temples in gentle circular motions with a few drops of judiciously selected essential oils.
Facial massage: Place a few drops of essential oils in your hands and rub them together. Place your hands gently over your face. The heat emanating from the oils will have an immediate relaxing effect.
Jaw massage: Rub a few drops of oil on the smooth part of your skin just below your earlobes in order to help relieve accumulated tension.
Torso massage: Rubbing the back section above the kidneys (adrenal zone) with a few drops of pinus sylvestris helps stimulate energy levels .
Below-listed are a several essential oil formulas you can use for the above-mentioned massages:
Agitation, nervousness and tension
True Lavender 2 ml
Bergamot Extra 5 ml
Chamomile –Roman Extra 0.5 ml
Vegetable oil : Sésame 15 ml
Apply 2 to 3 times daily.
(Cursus N.Menga.2012)
Insomnia
Ravintsara aromatica 4 ml
Citrus aurantium (leaf) – bitter orange seed 4 ml
Labrador tea extra (Ledum groenlandicum) 2 ml
Vegetable oil : Sésame 10 ml
Apply at night before going to sleep.
(Cursus N.Menga.2012)
For best results, apply on one or two strategic parts of the body.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
