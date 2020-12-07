Healthy Living With TAU: Expression wrinkles,deep wrinkles, and fine lines - How old is your skin?

With the passage of time, it is normal for the skin's renewal mechanisms to deteriorate and slow down. Do you think your skin is aging too quickly?
What makes our skin more fragile? What makes it thinner and less flexible? What causes it to wrinkle prematurely? Several answers exist, but certain risk factors are unanimous.
"External" and "internal" premature aging factors
Among the external factors, repeated exposure to the sun, chronic stress, lack of sleep and smoking are known to increase the production of free radicals, molecules that destroy collagen and elastin.
Internally, lack of hydration, too much sugar intake, hormonal fluctuations and junk food are also enemies of healthy skin.
Are antioxidants essential…and why?
Yes! They fight against the oxidative effect of free radicals responsible for cell aging. One could say that antioxidants have an anti-aging effect.
So, eat "rainbow" foods, plenty of fresh organic fruits and vegetables! You can also include powdered “greens” in your menu to boost antioxidants.
Collagen is the main structural protein in most connective tissues - it makes up 25-35% of the body's total protein.
It is found in the skin, bones, tendons, cartilage and more. It is therefore important that your protein needs are met every day.
The aging process leads to a decrease in the body's production of collagen, which weakens the appearance of the skin, the density of bones and cartilage.
Collagen Peptide Supplement
There are many beef, chicken and fish collagen supplements on the market… which means types 1, 2 and / or 3 collagens.
Collagen is a food, a protein. When subjected to enzymatic hydrolysis, it is broken down into smaller molecules, "predigested" peptides.
It makes it easier for the tissues that need them to digest those molecules and use them. The production of new skin, bone and cartilage cells is promoted.
If we add vitamin C to collagen, the synthesis of collagen is even better.
If hyaluronic acid is added, the hydration of the skin improves, the cartilages are better lubricated.
For healthy looking skin and strong bones, which collagen should you take? What is the role of silica in the renewal of collagen? Can Omega-3s and Vitamin D Help? Is there anything else you could do? Which foods to eat in particular?
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
