Healthy Living With TAU: Expert health services you can count on

BEING WELL INFORMED
At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. That's why our naturopaths and health counselors who welcome you are trained to answer your questions and assist you in your approach to wellness and health.
Specializing in natural health since 1978, we pay particular attention to choosing our health counselors.
For quality service and qualified staff, come visit us!
NATUROPATHIC CLINIC
To meet the demand, Tau, offers a private naturopathic consultation service in each of its branches.
To find and meet naturopaths who offer personalized professional services, visit the section "our team" and click on the store of your choice.
EXPERT ADVICE IN SKIN CARE
Our customers are requesting organic, vegan and chemical-free products for their face, body, hair and make-up.
With the help of our beauty consultants and cosmeticians, you can make a wise choice in buying quality products for your skin.
Ask our team about our makeup services by appointment.
At TAU Laval, we now have an aesthetic cabin with services offered by a qualified esthetician: facials, back treatment, manicures and pedicures. Call or visit our cosmetics department to make an appointment.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.