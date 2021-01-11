Healthy Living With TAU: Every day life demands a good nervous system

Daily tension can disrupt most of the body’s systems such as the immune, nervous, endocrine, digestive system, etc. The health consequences are sometimes difficult to evaluate but they are real and multifaceted: the immune system can weaken, gastro-intestinal problems arise more often, and energy levels are seesawing, sugar cravings increase, difficulty sleeping and even more.
If certain symptoms persist, this can become worrisome. But it’s discouraging when you are told that you’re not sick and that the medical tests are normal! Yet, you are suffering!
Many health conditions are not considered medical conditions and are not taken seriously. Notably irritable bowel syndrome, hypersensitivity, electrosensitivity, hypoglycemia and fibromyalgia. The latter although recently diagnosed still has no effective treatments. Therefore these ailments become chronic, such as digestive, infections and inflammation issues.
Every day, your nervous system is solicited and if it does not recuperate, this will have negative consequences on your health.
Everything is connected! A high level of constant tension, high and chronic stress will affect your resistance to infections, increase fatigue, anxiety, depression and it will harm your concentration and quality of your sleep.
It’s a question of perception and reaction! Certain situations cannot be changed…what, then, can be done? You can change the way you react! Learn to breathe, to accept what you cannot control, exercise or do yoga or dance, learn to meditate. Many techniques can improve your treatments to stress and lower the negative impacts. It’s up to you to act!
To nourish and support your nervous system:
Vitamin B and magnesium are quintessential nutrients.
Adaptogene plants normalize the levels of cortisol, and hence are your greatest ally. Ashwagandha: has anxiolytic and anti-depressant effects, and regulates your levels of cortisol. It improves memory and its calming adaptogenic properties are most appreciated by people who are tired and at the end of their rope. Rhodiola: improves concentration and diminishes fatigue linked to stress. Ginseng: increases the body’s capacity to adapt to stressful conditions and improves the quality of work in stressful situations. Helps regulate the cardiac rhythms during stress.
Also amongst plants for a calming effect to be considered: St. John’s Wort, if you’re anxious or depressed. We call it the “Natural Prozac” or “Good Mood Plant”. Valerian, for people who suffer from insomnia, along with manifestations of palpitations and spasms. Passionflower, for those prone to overactive cognitive function (if you can’t stop thinking) and you have difficulty sleeping. This plant helps reduce anxiety and is often recommended for insomnia linked to menopause. Lemon balm: For nervousness, agitation, irritability, sleeping difficulties.
To increase relaxation and improve quality of sleep, it enables the body to repair itself because it is essential for the nervous system to recuperate: Melatonin, because it contributes to sleepiness and allows you to add hours to your sleep during the night.
Nourishing your nervous system, implies having a rich nutrition with living nutrients (fruits, vegetables, complete cereals), with essential fatty acids (Omega 3) - (raw nuts, flax seeds, fish, cold pressed oils) and with quality proteins, (lean meats, organic eggs, tofu, beans). It’s also important to lower stimulant consumption such as coffee, alcohol, sugar and chocolate.
Take back control of your health by making necessary changes. If you need guidance, do not hesitate to consult one of experience naturopathic practitioners.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
