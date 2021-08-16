Healthy Living With TAU: Essential oils to purify the home

At home, work, daycares or in public places the air we breathe is filled with carbon dioxide from air conditioning, humidifiers and our own breaths is a propitious environment for proliferation of bacteria.
During summer or winter, it is strongly suggested to open your windows and allow the air to circulate 15 minutes twice daily and it helps purify the air with the use of essential oils.
There are numerous essential oils with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties available. These are ideal choices to keep our home, work space and hospital room’s air sanitized while providing it with fresh and natural fragrances. Essential oils, don’t just mask odours, they purify the air.
For your health...Change your air!
Change the air in your home by distributing cold essential oil vapours. You will best benefit from these oils’ volatile molecules by using a diffuser 15 to 30 minutes daily are sufficient for each room and thanks to the diffuser system, 50% of the suspended molecules will still be active in the air 24 hours later.
If you do not have a vaporiser, you can pour a few drops in a recipient filled with boiling water or in a handkerchief, which you can place on you humidifier.
For the winter season
Various eucalyptus types (dives, globulus, radiata), are highly recommended for their anti-bacterial, anti-viral, anti-cough and expectorant properties.
Among other noteworthy essential oils for winter, we recommend any blend of Scots pine, black spruce, fir, they are also useful for cleaning wet and humid areas such as (wardrobe, basement and bathtubs)
Ravintsara (cinnamomum camphora) is an anti-viral and an anti-bacterial oil of choice during winter.
Oregano is the oil which has indicated the highest level of activity against all types of tested bacteria and yeasts. Caution: Pure oregano oil can irritate when. It is advisable to combine 2 or 3 drops of it with 25-30 drops of other oils.
To purify the air and to relax:
Lavender, Mandarin, and/or Sweet Orange
To purify and add pleasant scents to the house:
Lemon (zeste), Pink grapefruit, Peppermint, etc…
Make your own blends, examples:
Fir/Eucalyptus/Mint
Ravintsara/Lemon
Ravintsara/Mandarine or Orange
Lavander/Orange
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.