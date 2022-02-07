Healthy Living With TAU: Enzymes for better digestion

Digestion is an involuntary mechanical process; nevertheless, over-eating can make it become a lengthy, difficult and uncomfortable process. It is also important to mention that with age, our body produces fewer enzymes, making digestion more laborious.
Heaviness, bloating, flatulence, heartburn and even nausea can ensue long after a heavy meal as a result of poor digestion.
Certain food types slow down the digestive process
The more fats and sugar are consumed in a meal, the more difficult the digestion. A heavy meal can take the digestive system up to 36 hours to restore its normal rhythm.
Enzymes for a better digestion
A digestive enzyme supplement can provide precious assistance and considerable relief from the discomfort associated with indigestion, a common occurrence following richer or larger meals.
Don’t wait for pain or discomfort to act. A little prevention does not spoil the festivities, in fact, quite the opposite! Using digestive enzymes with your celebratory meals (holidays, restaurants, anniversaries, trips) will enable you to enjoy them without the usual repercussions!
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
