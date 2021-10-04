Healthy Living With TAU: Done with glucose fluctuations! Solutions to successful and sustainable weight loss

Nicer weather has finally arrived. The sun is starting to warm the atmosphere. Bikini season is fast approaching, and with it, the desire to leave behind the few extra pounds accumulated during the winter. To reach the goal, we think of following a diet. However, with a diet that starves the body, the weight loss will certainly be fast, but it will be muscles melting and a vital loss of water for the body. It is important to know that losing weight this way doesn’t necessarily mean fat will be lost. This method is neither healthy nor durable, and the pounds lost with difficulty will be regained quickly.
To lose weight in a healthy way, it’s necessary to lose fat while maintaining the muscle mass. Easier said than done! Concretely, how can it be done? The accumulation of fat in the cells is mainly caused by blood sugar level imbalances (glycaemia). When glycaemia increases, insulin, a hormone, is secreted. This hormone normalizes sugar levels but also favors fat storage in the body, mainly around the waist. Cravings are also caused by glucose fluctuations.
There are two nutrients that stabilize glycaemia:
- Proteins: they allow maintaining the muscle mass, regulate the appetite and limit cravings in between meals.
- Soluble fibers: while absorbing the liquids, they slow down sugar absorption and increase the feeling of fullness. These factors are very important to win the battle against extra pounds.
These two key nutrients for a healthy weight loss are found in my favourite product this month, the PGX Satisfast proteins and vegan bars from Natural Factors. Each portion provides a good quantity of digestible proteins as well as PGX, a highly soluble fiber complex. Combined with a healthy diet, physical activity and sufficient hydration, they form a winning combination for a healthy weight loss!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
