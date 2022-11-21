Healthy Living With TAU: Do your colds always transform into bronchitis or sinusitis?

That's it! Another cold that degenerated and became a bronchitis, asthma attack or sinusitis. Mucus thickened rapidly, became viscous and clogged the airway. Breathing got more difficult and often cough was added to the scenario.
Effective prevention against situations like those starts in our plate. It is highly recommended to limit the consumption of dairy products and replace them with plant-based beverages (rice, almond, hemp, coconut, etc.). Be very reasonable in your consumption of sugar and products containing gluten.
Some supplements provide natural support that can help ease your breathing and, above all, avoid that a common cold becomes a very complicated one.
- Among the ingredients that have demonstrated mucolytic properties, N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC) is one. By reducing the viscosity of the bronchial and pulmonary secretions, it improves the breathing. It has long been used for the treatment of pulmonary disorders such as emphysema, bronchitis and chronic asthma.
- Proteolytic enzymes such as bromelain or Serratia peptidase are known for their anti-inflammatory and mucolytic properties. Their efficacy has been demonstrated in the treatment of sinusitis. They relieve pain and headaches caused by inflammation of the sinuses.
- If one combines the therapeutic effects of NAC and enzymes in plants that have expectorant, antitussive and anti-inflammatory effects on the respiratory system such as ivy extract, mullein, elecampane, marshmallow, you maximizes results. It is effective both in prevention and to get rid of a cold that seems to last.
- Some supplements contain several of these ingredients to naturally support people with asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and sinusitis. Decongesting the sinuses and respiratory system, diluting secretions and mucus, avoids the complications of a cold.
Allergies and allergic rhinitis
If you suffer from allergies or allergic rhinitis, taking proteolytic enzymes can greatly help you (bromelain, pancreatin, Serratia peptidase, etc.). To optimize the action of enzymes, quercetin is very useful because it has anti-histaminic properties.
Associated with a hypoallergenic diet, taking enzymes before meals and quercitine and Vitamine C between meals can result in a true relief. These molecules work together to help eliminate the excessive presence of immune complexes that develop and maintain the allergic ground.
... And probiotics!
Must, Must, Must! Intestinal flora quality is essential to prevent the onset of allergic predisposition. Probiotics are important to restore the balance when it has been disturbed.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
