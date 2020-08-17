Healthy Living With TAU: Discover BIO-K+ Probiotics

Discover all Bio-K+ drinkable probiotics by choosing amongst the vegan, dairy or Bio-Kidz options!
So, let us introduce to you their 8 different flavors to help you make up your mind when you get to our stores.
First off, we must say that Bio-K+’s unique and clinically proven drinkable probiotic is the perfect crossroad of a natural fermented food and 20 years of scientific research, providing live & active bacteria, that works from the minute it is ingested and through to the intestines, promoting gut & immune health.
1. FERMENTED MILK (50 billion bacteria)
Original: the original fermented milk is certified gluten free with no sugar added – a great option for those managing their sugar intake.
Strawberry: the strawberry fermented milk is certified gluten free with the perfect touch of berry sweetness.
Vanilla: the vanilla fermented milk is certified gluten free with a smooth vanilla taste perfect to delight all ages.
2. VEGAN OPTIONS (50 billion bacteria)
Blueberry Fermented Rice: the blueberry fermented organic brown rice formula is a great vegan option with less sugar that is certified gluten free, organic and non-GMO - perfect for those who are looking for a vegan soy alternative.
Mango Fermented Soy: the mango fermented soy formula is a great vegan option that is certified gluten free and non-GMO, with a smooth silky texture.
Coconut Fermented Pea & Hemp: this delightful coconut formula is made of fermented pea, providing a balanced nutrition profile with added benefits of virgin coconut oil and 6g of protein. A great vegan option that is certified gluten free, organic and non-GMO.
3. FOR KIDS (12.5 billion bacteria)
Vegan Raspberry: this irresistible raspberry juice-like taste and texture probiotic is a great vegan option and is a convenient one bottle portion to provide your child with 12.5 billion friendly bacteria. Certified gluten free, organic and non-GMO. For children aged 2 years and older.
Strawberry Fermented Milk: this delicious Strawberry probiotic is also a good source of calcium, vitamin D and is a convenient one bottle portion to provide your child with 12.5 billion friendly bacteria. Certified gluten free. For children aged 2 years and older.
Learn more about Bio-K+ and probiotics here: www.biokplus.com
