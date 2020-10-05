Healthy Living With TAU: Discover BERBERINE - Behind that pretty yellow colour and bitter taste

Have you ever taken a medicinal plant and experienced that deep yellow colour stain and that intense bitter flavour? Perhaps you will come to appreciate it once you finish reading this article!
A little history
First discovered in India and China, Berberine was first introduced by Traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines.
Berberine is well known as an organic compound which originates from certain plants, also pertaining to a specific group of constituents called alkaloids. This thoroughly researched compound is found in the roots, rhizomes, stem and bark of plants such as Oregon Grape, Goldthread, Barberry, Goldenseal and a few others.
Cholesterol and excess weight:
In multiple studies in human and rats, lowering effects were demonstrated on lipid markers: 23% decrease of triglyceride and 12.2% decrease of cholesterol levels (3). In the same study, it was shown after 12 weeks of 500mg three times daily a reduction of 5 lbs/average in obese humans. (3)
Another study conducted with a group of obese people had excellent results. After taking a daily dose of 900mg of berberine for three months, they saw their body mass index go from 31.5 (obesity) to 27.4 (excess weight). (6)
Better control of blood glucose:
It was also shown that berberine improved Fasting Plasma Glucose (FPG), HA1C Postprandial Plasma Glucose (PPG) when combined lifestyle intervention versus lifestyle intervention alone or placebo (5).
If you are diabetic and already take medication, you need to consult a health care practitioner before adding a berberine supplement because the combination of both remedies could result in a drop in blood sugar levels.
Cardiovascular diseases:
In mice models genetically prone to atherosclerosis (APOE -/-) fed high fat diets, berberine was shown to decrease atherosclerosis, decreased the expression of arterial and intestinal proinflammatory molecules (2). It also increased Akkermansia spp (2)., a type of bacteria shown to improve glucose homeostasis in diet-induced obese mice. (1) In the treatment of hypertension, berberine with lifestyle intervention tended to lower the level of blood pressure more than the lifestyle intervention alone or placebo did (5); The same occurred when berberine combined with oral hypotensor was compared to the same hypotensor. (5)
Dosage
Common dose is 1000 to 1500 mg in divided doses.
Possible side affects
Although not serious, some mild side effects can occur with Berberine such as gastrointestinal upsets. To avoid these possible reactions, it is suggested you divide the doses and take your Berberine supplement after your meal. (4)
