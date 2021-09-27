Healthy Living With TAU: Constipation

In simple terms, constipation is the rarity or insufficiency of eliminating bodily residues from the colon or rectum. It can cause many health issues such as bad breath, flatulence and bloating, fatigue, headaches, insomnia, indigestion, obesity and varicose veins, just to name a few.
One should be eliminating waste once a day. A normal stool must be well shaped, resembling the size of a sausage from 6 to 8 inches, light brown color. It must be slightly bumpy at the beginning and quite smooth around the end. A strong or acidic odor is not normal.
The two major causes of constipation are the lack of fiber and water in a diet. Above and beyond diet, the lack of exercise, old age, intestinal diseases or a malformation of the digestive track are all causes of constipation to be considered.
WHAT DO I DO?
First and foremost, diet must be carefully scrutinized. A diet that is considered rich in fiber should include 30-40 grams or some form of fiber. Certain high fiber cereals, legumes and fruits and vegetables are all great sources of this. It is better to choose products that are made with whole wheat, kamut, spelt, barley, rye, quinoa, brown rice or oat base. When it comes to legumes, healthy fiber sources should include chickpeas, lentils and other beans. These are rich in fiber as well as proteins and make them a top choice for a healthy high fiber diet. To help cleanse your intestine or maintain regularity in intestinal activity, fruits and vegetables should always highlight every meal!
SAFETY FIRST
Watch out for certain plants of a laxative nature such as senna or cascara sagrada. These plants contain properties that can cause inflammation in the intestine as well as create an immunization to the product in the long run. It is preferable to prioritize the use of aloe, flax seed or psyllium seeds, all the while making sure to drink a lot of water each day.
FOR INTESTINAL HEALTH
Probiotics, often called “good bacteria” help maintain the equilibrium of the intestinal flora. It can assist in regulating either diarrhea or constipation cases very effectively.
It is also recommended to add plants like milk thistle, artichoke or dandelion to your daily supplements to maintain liver health and function. These supplements help bile production, which is one of nature’s best laxatives.
Last but not least, never forget to exercise. Using those abdominal muscles through yoga or any other form of exercise can really stimulate your intestines and ensure that everything returns to normal.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
