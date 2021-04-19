Healthy Living With TAU: Chronic pain - Invisible and misunderstood

There is a large number of people who live with chronic pain. In Quebec, it is estimated at one in five people. Contrary to what you might think, they are not all old people, although after 65 years of age the statistics get worse: the number climbs to 35%.
Invisible evil!
Chronic pain is described as an invisible condition whose persistence affects your capacity to function, your well-being and your quality of life.
Whether your discomfort is related to back pain, neck pain, consequences of accidents or injuries, infections or an operation, neuropathic pain, inflammatory disease, arthritis or osteoarthritis, no one can live with chronic pain without seeking relief.
There are several medications that are effective in reducing pain, but the side effects can be severe in various degrees, and some of them can create an addiction.
Pain centers in Quebec are overwhelmed. How do you "manage" chronic pain when you've been in pain for months and years? Aside from the medication, here are a few "pain reducing" options you might be recommended to try : yoga, tai chi, moderate exercises, meditation, massage, acupuncture, psychotherapy, osteopathy, heat, cold, music, etc.
Human body systems
The human body is made up of many interrelated systems. Whether it is the respiratory, immune, circulatory, digestive or nervous systems, they are all interrelated.
About thirty years ago, we discovered another system, "a true central system", which intervenes in the modulation of pain. It is in permanent communication with all the other systems.
To maintain a constant and balanced exchange, all these systems “communicate” with each other through messengers. They are called hormones, neurotransmitters, endocannabinoids or cytokines.
Natural and effective relief of chronic pain
The body makes "messengers" from fatty acids in the body, some of which are pain modulators. Among these is palmitoylethanolamide, PEA. It is produced in response to stress, trauma, injury or infection.
However, this production can fluctuate and even decrease with a person's state of health and also their age.
You should know that in nature, plants also produce PEA. For example, in a period of light rain, some plants will make more to protect themselves from drought damage.
It is now possible to take advantage of the PEA produced by plants to provide relief. Produced naturally from non-GMO fractionated safflower oil, this dietary supplement is known to help modulate pain.
What is this famous “central system” and how does it work?
How should PEA be used for safe and effective pain relief?
To find out more, join us on Monday April 12th.
From the comfort of your own home, we will present you with an informative webinar that will answer your questions to help you have a better quality of life. This presentation is given in FRENCH!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.