Healthy Living With TAU: Chocolate protein breakfast

Start your morning off right with the healthful, protein-packed concoction.
Ingredients
¼ cup chia seeds
1 ½ cups unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk or water
1 scoop of Progressive Harmonized Protein Chocolate or Progressive Harmonized Vegan Protein Chocolate
1 tps unsweetened cocoa powder
1 packet stevia (optional)
1 cup raspberries, strawberries or blueberries
Instructions
In a bowl, combine all ingredients except for the raspberries, strawberries or blueberries. Stir to combine and set the bowl in the fridge for 15 minutes (or overnight). The chia seeds will absorb the almond milk and create a thick mixture. Remove the bowl from the fridge and give it a good stir. In a glass or bowl, layer the chia seed mixture with raspberries, strawberries or blueberries. Top with organic granola if desired.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
