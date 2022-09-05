Healthy Living With TAU: Chocolate fondant: gluten-free without butter or sugar

Get your chocolate fix without gluten, butter or sugar! Amazing!
Ingredients
200 g of dark chocolate 70%
½ cup (125 ml) of almond beverage
½ cup (50 g) of chestnut flour (or quinoa flour)
1 tablespoon (30 g) of almond powder
3 organic eggs
2 tablespoons of almond puree
1/2 tonka bean (or vanilla bean or vanilla extract)
Instructions
- Melt the chocolate with the almond beverage in a bain-marie.
- In a bowl, beat eggs with the chesnut flour and the almond powder. Add the almond puree and mix again.
- Put into the device, the molten chocolate and mix energetically.
- Grate the tonka bean and mix.
- Overturn into 4 ramekins and put in the oven in 325°F (160°C) during 16-20 min (according to the degree of desired fondant).
Aromatics variants:
- Add to the almond beverage:
1 teaspoon (20 g) of fresh ginger
or 1 teaspoon (20 g) of pink pepper
or 1 tablespoon (50 g) of hibiscus petals
or 1 tablespoon (50 g) of star anise
Bring the almond beverage to a boil. Remove from heat, pour into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let infuse 30 minutes, then melt chocolate as indicated above.
N.B: An awesome recipe with a small aphrodisiac touch for St-Valentin! And more, many claim that chocolate is the miracle cure against depression!
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
