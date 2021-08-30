Healthy Living With TAU: Castor Oil

Castor oil, called huile de ricin or huile de castor in French by our elders, is a vegetable oil with such unique characteristics it merits closer scrutiny. It can be applied externally as a poultice or massaged in the skin as an anti-inflammatory for pain relief. It can be an anti-fungal remedy or even stimulate the lymphatic system. Used internally, it acts quickly as a natural laxative or helps provoke labor at the end of pregnancy.
Historical background
In Egypt and India, information pertaining to castor oil therapies was discovered in ancient texts dating as far back as 1550 BC. In the middle ages, this ancestral knowledge was propagated throughout Europe and it was during that period that Castor oil was named Palma Christi.
It was more recently in the 20th century that the renowned American medium Edgar Cayce acquainted over 10,000 individuals with this oil’s main benefits while they consulted him for various medical ailments.
Castor oil: A must during the summer season
Castor oil is used to massage the skin or as a poultice to relieve numerous ailments. Any Tau consultant will be pleased to explain how to prepare one.
Tendinitis, bursitis, sport injuries and muscular pain: A poultice or green clay with castor oil and anti-inflammatory essential oils will help alleviate pain and swelling at an astonishing speed. Place on the affected area for a number of hours or during the night and repeat as needed.
Heavy leg syndrome and swollen ankles: Massage the legs and swollen ankles with lukewarm Castor oil, which stimulates the lymphatic system and unclogs the tissues. For greater efficacy, mix with a few drops of cypress essential oil (cupressus sempervirens).
Cuts and scrapes: Applying Castor oil directly on the cut will ebb the blood flow and ease the pain.
Dry, split and chapped skin, burns, psoriasis, insect bites, itching and sunburn: All the above ailments can be treated by Castor oil by massaging it on the troubled areas or in a poultice.
Cellulite: A daily massage of castor oil mixed with other anti-cellulite essential oils helps fight cellulite by stimulating the lymphatic system.
Plantar fasciitis and heel spurs: Every night until sign of improvement, soak the affected foot in one litre of warm water mixed with 125ml of apple cider vinegar and 1/4 cup (65ml) of sea salt for approximately 45 to 60 minutes, then massage it gently with Castor oil and cover the foot with a sock which must be worn all night.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
