Healthy Living With TAU: Cabbage and chickpea soup

Cabbage is packed with nutrients like Vitamin C and also has anti-inflammatory properties, and chickpeas are a super healthy source of plant-based protein. Put them together into this soup and you have a recipe for good winter health.
Ingredients
4 cups of water (1 litre)
1 cube of vegetable broth msg-free or 2 to 3 tablespoons of 30-45ml of dehydrated vegetable broth msg-free
3 to 3 ½ cups (750 to 875 ml) of white or green cabbage chopped in fine strips
1 large onion cut in fines strips or cubes
1 celery stick chopped in fine strips
2 tomatoes chopped in cubes
1 cup (250 ml) of cooked chickpeas
2 tablespoon (30 ml) of fresh parsley chopped or 1 tablespoon of dried parsley (15 ml)
1 teaspoon (5 ml) of dried garlic or 2 minced garlic cloves
½ teaspoon (2 ml) dried basil or freshly chopped
Sea salt or vegetable salt to taste
Pepper to taste
2 tablespoons (30 ml) of tamari sauce or Bragg
Instructions
Heat water: add broth, cabbage, onions, tomatoes, celery, garlic, parsley and basil.
Let simmer for approximately 30 minutes. Add chickpeas and tamari sauce. Cover and let sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and add salt and pepper.
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.