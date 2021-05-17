Healthy Living With TAU: Brown rice and quinoa salad with tofu and nuts

Whether it's for a meal or a snack, this healthful salad is sure to give you energy and a full tummy.
Ingredients
Combine the following ingredients and bring to a boil :
· 2 cups (500 ml) of water
· ¾ cup (185 ml) of long grain brown rice
· ¼ cup (65 ml) of quinoa
Cover and let simmer at low temperature for 20 minutes.
Remove from stove and quickly add :
· 1 tsp. (5 ml) of vegetable bouillon
· 1 tsp. (5 ml) of garlic powder or 1 garlic clove finely chopped
· 1 tsp. (5 ml) of whole basil
· ½ tsp. (2 ml) of curry
· ¼ c. tsp. (1 ml) of vegetable salt
· A pinch of ginger (fresh or dry)
· 1 carrot cut in cubes
· 1 sliced celery stick
· 1 chopped onion or 2 - 3 chopped shallots
· ½ cup (125 ml) of tofu cut into small cubes or diced
Instructions
Cover and continue to cook for another 20 minutes. Take off the stove and let stand covered for 5-10 minutes..
Upon serving, add 1 cup (250 ml) of nuts raw or oven roasted (almonds, cashews, pine nuts, etc.) and if so desired, add 1 red or green pepper cut in slices.
Serve HOT with with a mixture of your favourite raw vegetable or COLD with a dressing of your choice..
Lise Guénette, ND.A.
All rights reserved
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.