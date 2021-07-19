Healthy Living With TAU: Benefit of consuming fish oil for healthy hair, skin and nails

Moving into part three of our series on fish oils, we will be discussing the benefit of consuming fish oil for healthy hair, skin and nails. With the influx of expensive beauty products, spa treatments, and regimes we carry out at home, a far easier, more natural, and highly beneficial treatment is at our fingertips.
If you’re finding your hair has lost its lustre and are looking for a natural way to bring back the shine, fish oils are your answer. Omega-3 has growth stimulating properties and it provides nourishment to the hair follicles. This fatty acid is also wonderful in aiding with development of new hair follicles, and preventing hair loss from occurring
For those who suffer from dry skin, especially in the colder months, fish oils are great in keeping your skin shiny and vibrant by helping lock moisture in. Skin problems such as eczema, itching, redness, lesions, and rashes are taken care of with the properties found in fish oils. For more serious conditions like acne and psoriasis, the EPA found in fish oils help restrict the growth of pro-inflammatory agents, as well as inhibiting androgen formation, which diminishes the production of sebum in the hair follicle, the leading cause for acne.
The omega-3 acids found in fish oils provide moisture and lubrication for your nails, decreasing the risk of dry and brittle nails. Those same acids reduce inflammation in your nail bed, which leads to nourishment and promotion of healthy cell generation in your nail plate.
Try a new beauty regime today, and check out the benefit of consuming fish oil for healthy hair, skin, and nails!
