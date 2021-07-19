Healthy Living With TAU: Benefit of consuming fish oil for healthy hair, skin and nails

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 28°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 19°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.