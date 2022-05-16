Healthy Living With TAU: Beef and tofu burgers

An excellent tasting burger enriched with the healthy goodness of tofu protein.
Ingredients
½ lb of lean minced beef (about 1 cup)
½ cup of minced Tofu
2 tbsp of tomato paste
1 tbsp of Tamari sauce
1 garlic clove, minced OR ½ tsp of powdered garlic
¼ cup of pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350C
- Mix the Tofu, tomato paste, tamari sauce garlic and pepper in a bowl. Add the beef and mix well.
- Shape into meat patties
- Let rest for about 15 minutes.
- Place patties on a cookie sheet in the oven for 5- 7 minutes per side.
- Place patties in hamburger bread and dress to your taste and enjoy!
Lise Guenette ND.A
All rights reserved
TAU wants to be your partner in turning your health around. At TAU, we are attentive to your needs. TAU will accompany you in your approach and you will discover a variety of products and health food sources. Moreover, in TAU, you can still enjoy the sound advice of our naturopaths and our natural health counselors.
