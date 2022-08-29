Healthy Living With TAU: Back to school

The first school bell has rung! Fresh notebooks, new crayons, the latest style of schoolbag, new clothes and shoes have all been purchased.
With this task out of the way, it is now the daily performance and well-being of children which becomes the principal concern. In order to maximize their intellectual and physical development, children must eat and sleep properly as well as be physically active on a daily basis.
EVERYTHING RELATING TO THE BRAIN IS ABOUT PROPER COMMUNICATION
This communication is linked to insulin (glucose management) and the quality of fatty acids in the cell membranes.
The consumption of too much sugar affects blood sugar levels and consequently…the brain. It is a fact that after eating too many sweets, a child often becomes overexcited, often irritable and even aggressive!
For the sake of their health, peruse the food labels carefully, especially those "cool and trendy" that cater to children. Numerous children have reactions to the «foods presumably produced on their behalf because of all the artificial colorants, flavors, preservatives, chocolate, etc... More than 8,500 substances can actually be added to food! It is crucial for children to have a healthy and varied daily diet composed of fresh and preferably organic fruits and vegetables.
More than 60% of our brain is composed of Omega 3 essential fatty acids. Unfortunately, this crucial brain "food" is practically non-existent in children’s diets... An increasing number of studies is attributing children’s poor dietary habits of recent years to the exponential occurrence of concentration troubles and hyperactivity among them. Give your child daily Omega 3 supplementation rich in DHA.
By Lise Guénette, ND.A.
Member of l'Association des naturopathes agréés du Québec
