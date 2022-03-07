Healthy Living With TAU: Apple pie oatmeal recipe

Delicious and healthy, this will start your day off right!
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups (625 ml) skim milk or non-dairy beverage : soya, rice, almond, cashew, hazelnut, etc.
1 cup (250 ml) water
1 1/3 cup (325 ml) organic large flake oats
1/3 cup (75 ml) wheat germ
2 tbsp (30 ml) packed sucanat raw sugar or coconut sugar
1/2 tsp (2 ml) pumpkin pie spice or ground cinnamon
1 organic apple, cored and diced
2 tbsp (30 ml) dried cranberries (optional
Instructions
- In a large saucepan, bring milk (or the chosen beverage) and water to a gentle boil over medium-high heat. Stir in oats and wheat germ. Reduce heat to medium-low heat; stir in sugar and spice. Cook, stirring for about 12 minutes or until almost thickened.
- Remove from heat and stir in apple and cranberries, if using. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.
Tips :
Like cooked apples that melt in your mouth? Simply add it earlier and cook until desired texture.
Double up on bone building benefits by swapping water for milk or non-dairy calcium enriched beverage.
For an extra boost of fibre, use pear instead of apple.
Short on time in the morning? Make the oatmeal the night before and warm it in the microwave the next morning with a splash of milk or non-dairy beverage. Switch it up! Use your favourite seasonal fruit instead of apple. Try peaches, plums, strawberries, blueberries or pears.
Inspired by a recipe created by Emily Richards, P.H. Ec. for Health Canada and the Hearth and Stroke Foundation.
